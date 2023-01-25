 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,670.58 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,670.58 crore in December 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 1,397.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 380.10 crore in December 2022 up 82.08% from Rs. 208.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.57 crore in December 2022 up 40.41% from Rs. 368.61 crore in December 2021.

Macrotech Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,670.58 1,724.43 1,397.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,670.58 1,724.43 1,397.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 998.86 -- 818.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.29 107.95 79.46
Depreciation 33.75 31.60 14.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.47 1,198.16 162.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 318.21 386.72 323.17
Other Income 165.61 7.15 31.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 483.82 393.87 354.57
Interest 132.60 132.06 70.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 351.22 261.81 284.19
Exceptional Items -- -1,177.39 --
P/L Before Tax 351.22 -915.58 284.19
Tax -28.88 26.03 75.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 380.10 -941.61 208.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 380.10 -941.61 208.75
Equity Share Capital 481.75 481.62 481.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.89 -19.55 4.49
Diluted EPS 7.88 -19.55 4.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.89 -19.55 4.49
Diluted EPS 7.88 -19.55 4.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited