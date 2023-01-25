Macrotech Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,670.58 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,670.58 crore in December 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 1,397.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 380.10 crore in December 2022 up 82.08% from Rs. 208.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.57 crore in December 2022 up 40.41% from Rs. 368.61 crore in December 2021.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 7.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.49 in December 2021.

