    Macrotech Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,670.58 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,670.58 crore in December 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 1,397.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 380.10 crore in December 2022 up 82.08% from Rs. 208.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.57 crore in December 2022 up 40.41% from Rs. 368.61 crore in December 2021.

    Macrotech Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,670.581,724.431,397.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,670.581,724.431,397.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks998.86--818.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost111.29107.9579.46
    Depreciation33.7531.6014.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.471,198.16162.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax318.21386.72323.17
    Other Income165.617.1531.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax483.82393.87354.57
    Interest132.60132.0670.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax351.22261.81284.19
    Exceptional Items---1,177.39--
    P/L Before Tax351.22-915.58284.19
    Tax-28.8826.0375.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities380.10-941.61208.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period380.10-941.61208.75
    Equity Share Capital481.75481.62481.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.89-19.554.49
    Diluted EPS7.88-19.554.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.89-19.554.49
    Diluted EPS7.88-19.554.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited