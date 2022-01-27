Macrotech Dev Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,397.81 crore, up 82.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,397.81 crore in December 2021 up 82.57% from Rs. 765.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.75 crore in December 2021 up 1184.29% from Rs. 19.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.61 crore in December 2021 up 88.11% from Rs. 195.95 crore in December 2020.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2020.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,284.10 on January 25, 2022 (NSE)