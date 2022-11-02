 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Dev Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,765.43 crore, down 16.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,765.43 crore in September 2022 down 16.88% from Rs. 2,123.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 933.07 crore in September 2022 down 523.33% from Rs. 220.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.83 crore in September 2022 down 10.61% from Rs. 469.64 crore in September 2021.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,002.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.

Macrotech Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,765.43 2,675.75 2,123.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,765.43 2,675.75 2,123.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 1,432.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 110.47 96.07 92.06
Depreciation 21.91 19.63 18.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,230.93 2,112.99 207.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 402.12 447.06 373.39
Other Income -4.20 0.03 77.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 397.92 447.09 451.22
Interest 124.94 119.33 156.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 272.98 327.76 295.02
Exceptional Items -1,177.39 -- --
P/L Before Tax -904.41 327.76 295.02
Tax 27.03 55.86 71.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -931.44 271.90 223.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -931.44 271.90 223.16
Minority Interest -0.07 -0.46 -2.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.56 -0.64 0.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -933.07 270.80 220.41
Equity Share Capital 481.62 481.61 447.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.53 5.62 4.93
Diluted EPS -19.53 5.62 4.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.53 5.62 4.93
Diluted EPS -19.53 5.62 4.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
