Macrotech Dev Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,765.43 crore, down 16.88% Y-o-Y
November 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,765.43 crore in September 2022 down 16.88% from Rs. 2,123.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 933.07 crore in September 2022 down 523.33% from Rs. 220.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.83 crore in September 2022 down 10.61% from Rs. 469.64 crore in September 2021.
Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,002.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.
|Macrotech Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,765.43
|2,675.75
|2,123.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,765.43
|2,675.75
|2,123.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|1,432.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|110.47
|96.07
|92.06
|Depreciation
|21.91
|19.63
|18.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,230.93
|2,112.99
|207.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|402.12
|447.06
|373.39
|Other Income
|-4.20
|0.03
|77.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|397.92
|447.09
|451.22
|Interest
|124.94
|119.33
|156.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|272.98
|327.76
|295.02
|Exceptional Items
|-1,177.39
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-904.41
|327.76
|295.02
|Tax
|27.03
|55.86
|71.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-931.44
|271.90
|223.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-931.44
|271.90
|223.16
|Minority Interest
|-0.07
|-0.46
|-2.95
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.56
|-0.64
|0.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-933.07
|270.80
|220.41
|Equity Share Capital
|481.62
|481.61
|447.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.53
|5.62
|4.93
|Diluted EPS
|-19.53
|5.62
|4.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.53
|5.62
|4.93
|Diluted EPS
|-19.53
|5.62
|4.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited