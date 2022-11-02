English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Macrotech Dev Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,765.43 crore, down 16.88% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,765.43 crore in September 2022 down 16.88% from Rs. 2,123.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 933.07 crore in September 2022 down 523.33% from Rs. 220.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.83 crore in September 2022 down 10.61% from Rs. 469.64 crore in September 2021.

    Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,002.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Macrotech Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,765.432,675.752,123.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,765.432,675.752,123.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1,432.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost110.4796.0792.06
    Depreciation21.9119.6318.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,230.932,112.99207.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax402.12447.06373.39
    Other Income-4.200.0377.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax397.92447.09451.22
    Interest124.94119.33156.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax272.98327.76295.02
    Exceptional Items-1,177.39----
    P/L Before Tax-904.41327.76295.02
    Tax27.0355.8671.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-931.44271.90223.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-931.44271.90223.16
    Minority Interest-0.07-0.46-2.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.56-0.640.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-933.07270.80220.41
    Equity Share Capital481.62481.61447.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.535.624.93
    Diluted EPS-19.535.624.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.535.624.93
    Diluted EPS-19.535.624.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction - Residential & Commercial Complexes #Earnings First-Cut #Macrotech Dev #Macrotech Developers #Results
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm