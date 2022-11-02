Macrotech Dev Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,765.43 crore, down 16.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,765.43 crore in September 2022 down 16.88% from Rs. 2,123.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 933.07 crore in September 2022 down 523.33% from Rs. 220.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.83 crore in September 2022 down 10.61% from Rs. 469.64 crore in September 2021.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,002.15 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.