Macrotech Dev Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,123.83 crore, up 135.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,123.83 crore in September 2021 up 135.78% from Rs. 900.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.41 crore in September 2021 up 160.68% from Rs. 363.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 469.64 crore in September 2021 up 102.59% from Rs. 231.82 crore in September 2020.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 4.93 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.78 in September 2020.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,051.80 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.82% returns over the last 6 months