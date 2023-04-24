 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,255.38 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

Apr 24, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,255.38 crore in March 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 3,444.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 744.36 crore in March 2023 up 39.01% from Rs. 535.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 787.99 crore in March 2023 down 16.45% from Rs. 943.10 crore in March 2022.

Macrotech Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,255.38 1,773.80 3,444.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,255.38 1,773.80 3,444.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,071.45 1,041.74 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.45 113.89 91.07
Depreciation 29.61 21.66 19.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 308.82 214.42 2,482.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 742.05 382.09 852.25
Other Income 16.33 128.64 71.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 758.38 510.73 924.10
Interest 117.19 117.64 121.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 641.19 393.09 802.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 641.19 393.09 802.31
Tax -107.97 -11.92 264.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 749.16 405.01 538.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 749.16 405.01 538.03
Minority Interest -1.82 -0.44 -2.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.98 -0.03 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 744.36 404.54 535.46
Equity Share Capital 481.79 481.75 481.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.45 8.40 11.12
Diluted EPS 15.43 8.39 11.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.45 8.40 11.12
Diluted EPS 15.43 8.39 11.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited