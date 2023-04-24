Macrotech Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,255.38 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,255.38 crore in March 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 3,444.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 744.36 crore in March 2023 up 39.01% from Rs. 535.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 787.99 crore in March 2023 down 16.45% from Rs. 943.10 crore in March 2022.