    Macrotech Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,255.38 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

    April 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,255.38 crore in March 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 3,444.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 744.36 crore in March 2023 up 39.01% from Rs. 535.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 787.99 crore in March 2023 down 16.45% from Rs. 943.10 crore in March 2022.

    Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 15.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.12 in March 2022.

    Macrotech Dev shares closed at 907.80 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -9.63% over the last 12 months.

    Macrotech Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,255.381,773.803,444.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,255.381,773.803,444.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,071.451,041.74--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.45113.8991.07
    Depreciation29.6121.6619.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses308.82214.422,482.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax742.05382.09852.25
    Other Income16.33128.6471.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax758.38510.73924.10
    Interest117.19117.64121.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax641.19393.09802.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax641.19393.09802.31
    Tax-107.97-11.92264.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities749.16405.01538.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period749.16405.01538.03
    Minority Interest-1.82-0.44-2.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.98-0.03-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates744.36404.54535.46
    Equity Share Capital481.79481.75481.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.458.4011.12
    Diluted EPS15.438.3911.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.458.4011.12
    Diluted EPS15.438.3911.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

