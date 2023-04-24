Macrotech Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,255.38 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,255.38 crore in March 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 3,444.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 744.36 crore in March 2023 up 39.01% from Rs. 535.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 787.99 crore in March 2023 down 16.45% from Rs. 943.10 crore in March 2022.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 15.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.12 in March 2022.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 907.80 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -9.63% over the last 12 months.