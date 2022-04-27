 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,444.56 crore, up 35.96% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,444.56 crore in March 2022 up 35.96% from Rs. 2,533.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 535.46 crore in March 2022 up 72.42% from Rs. 310.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 943.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.44% from Rs. 886.00 crore in March 2021.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.84 in March 2021.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,012.00 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 74.45% over the last 12 months.

Macrotech Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,444.56 2,059.44 2,533.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,444.56 2,059.44 2,533.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1,321.11 1,551.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.07 81.68 84.88
Depreciation 19.00 18.71 17.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,482.24 170.87 88.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 852.25 467.07 791.40
Other Income 71.85 89.30 77.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 924.10 556.37 869.00
Interest 121.79 157.25 314.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 802.31 399.12 554.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 802.31 399.12 554.27
Tax 264.28 113.08 242.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 538.03 286.04 311.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 538.03 286.04 311.96
Minority Interest -2.56 -0.79 -1.63
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.34 0.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 535.46 285.59 310.56
Equity Share Capital 481.51 481.51 395.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.12 6.15 7.84
Diluted EPS 11.10 6.14 7.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.17 6.15 7.88
Diluted EPS 11.10 6.14 7.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
