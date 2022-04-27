Macrotech Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,444.56 crore, up 35.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,444.56 crore in March 2022 up 35.96% from Rs. 2,533.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 535.46 crore in March 2022 up 72.42% from Rs. 310.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 943.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.44% from Rs. 886.00 crore in March 2021.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.84 in March 2021.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,012.00 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 74.45% over the last 12 months.