Macrotech Dev Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,617.40 crore, down 39.55% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,617.40 3,255.38 2,675.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,617.40 3,255.38 2,675.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,004.20 2,071.45 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 119.20 103.45 96.07 Depreciation 24.00 29.61 19.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 164.00 308.82 2,112.99 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.00 742.05 447.06 Other Income 54.40 16.33 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 360.40 758.38 447.09 Interest 124.10 117.19 119.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 236.30 641.19 327.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 236.30 641.19 327.76 Tax 55.60 -107.97 55.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 180.70 749.16 271.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 180.70 749.16 271.90 Minority Interest -0.80 -1.82 -0.46 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.50 -2.98 -0.64 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 178.40 744.36 270.80 Equity Share Capital 964.00 481.79 481.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.85 15.45 5.62 Diluted EPS 1.85 15.43 5.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.85 15.45 5.62 Diluted EPS 1.85 15.43 5.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited