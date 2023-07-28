English
    Macrotech Dev Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,617.40 crore, down 39.55% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 1,617.40 crore in June 2023 down 39.55% from Rs. 2,675.75 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.40 crore in June 2023 down 34.12% from Rs. 270.80 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.40 crore in June 2023 down 17.64% from Rs. 466.72 crore in June 2022.
    Macrotech Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in June 2022.Macrotech Dev shares closed at 727.40 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.45% returns over the last 6 months and 24.23% over the last 12 months.
    Macrotech Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,617.403,255.382,675.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,617.403,255.382,675.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,004.202,071.45--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.20103.4596.07
    Depreciation24.0029.6119.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses164.00308.822,112.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax306.00742.05447.06
    Other Income54.4016.330.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax360.40758.38447.09
    Interest124.10117.19119.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax236.30641.19327.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax236.30641.19327.76
    Tax55.60-107.9755.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities180.70749.16271.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period180.70749.16271.90
    Minority Interest-0.80-1.82-0.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.50-2.98-0.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates178.40744.36270.80
    Equity Share Capital964.00481.79481.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8515.455.62
    Diluted EPS1.8515.435.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8515.455.62
    Diluted EPS1.8515.435.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

