Macrotech Dev Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,675.75 crore, up 66.67% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,675.75 crore in June 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 1,605.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 270.80 crore in June 2022 up 68.29% from Rs. 160.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.72 crore in June 2022 down 3.34% from Rs. 482.85 crore in June 2021.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in June 2021.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 1,156.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 37.09% over the last 12 months.

Macrotech Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,675.75 3,444.56 1,605.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,675.75 3,444.56 1,605.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.07 91.07 89.58
Depreciation 19.63 19.00 18.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,112.99 2,482.24 1,139.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 447.06 852.25 357.22
Other Income 0.03 71.85 106.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 447.09 924.10 464.21
Interest 119.33 121.79 245.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 327.76 802.31 219.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 327.76 802.31 219.11
Tax 55.86 264.28 58.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 271.90 538.03 160.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 271.90 538.03 160.30
Minority Interest -0.46 -2.56 0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.64 -0.01 0.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 270.80 535.46 160.91
Equity Share Capital 481.61 481.51 447.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.62 11.12 3.66
Diluted EPS 5.62 11.10 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.62 11.17 3.66
Diluted EPS 5.62 11.10 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

