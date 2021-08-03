Macrotech Dev Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,605.37 crore, up 220.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,605.37 crore in June 2021 up 220.98% from Rs. 500.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.91 crore in June 2021 up 219.69% from Rs. 134.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 482.85 crore in June 2021 up 2457.47% from Rs. 18.88 crore in June 2020.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.40 in June 2020.

Macrotech Dev shares closed at 918.85 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)