Macrotech Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,773.80 crore, down 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,773.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.87% from Rs. 2,059.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.54 crore in December 2022 up 41.65% from Rs. 285.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 532.39 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 575.08 crore in December 2021.

Macrotech Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 8.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.15 in December 2021.

