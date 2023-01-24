English
    Macrotech Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,773.80 crore, down 13.87% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,773.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.87% from Rs. 2,059.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.54 crore in December 2022 up 41.65% from Rs. 285.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 532.39 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 575.08 crore in December 2021.

    Macrotech Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,773.801,765.432,059.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,773.801,765.432,059.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,041.74--1,321.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost113.89110.4781.68
    Depreciation21.6621.9118.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses214.421,230.93170.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax382.09402.12467.07
    Other Income128.64-4.2089.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax510.73397.92556.37
    Interest117.64124.94157.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax393.09272.98399.12
    Exceptional Items---1,177.39--
    P/L Before Tax393.09-904.41399.12
    Tax-11.9227.03113.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities405.01-931.44286.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period405.01-931.44286.04
    Minority Interest-0.44-0.07-0.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.03-1.560.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates404.54-933.07285.59
    Equity Share Capital481.75481.62481.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.40-19.536.15
    Diluted EPS8.39-19.536.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.40-19.536.15
    Diluted EPS8.39-19.536.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
