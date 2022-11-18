 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macpower Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.48 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macpower CNC Machines are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.48 crore in September 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 52.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2022 down 6.16% from Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2021.

Macpower EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.35 in September 2021.

Macpower shares closed at 357.40 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.31% returns over the last 6 months and 72.66% over the last 12 months.

Macpower CNC Machines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.46 41.07 52.59
Other Operating Income 0.02 0.08 0.16
Total Income From Operations 53.48 41.15 52.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.51 39.44 34.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.94 -11.29 2.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.13 4.90 4.23
Depreciation 0.84 0.75 0.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.96 3.96 4.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.10 3.38 5.68
Other Income 0.15 0.04 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.25 3.42 5.80
Interest 0.10 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.15 3.40 5.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.15 3.40 5.74
Tax 1.31 0.85 1.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.85 2.55 4.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.85 2.55 4.35
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 2.54 4.35
Diluted EPS 3.84 2.54 4.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 2.54 4.35
Diluted EPS 3.84 2.54 4.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Macpower #Macpower CNC Machines #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm