    Macpower Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.48 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macpower CNC Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.48 crore in September 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 52.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2022 down 6.16% from Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2021.

    Macpower EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.35 in September 2021.

    Macpower shares closed at 357.40 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.31% returns over the last 6 months and 72.66% over the last 12 months.

    Macpower CNC Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.4641.0752.59
    Other Operating Income0.020.080.16
    Total Income From Operations53.4841.1552.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.5139.4434.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.94-11.292.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.134.904.23
    Depreciation0.840.750.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.963.964.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.103.385.68
    Other Income0.150.040.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.253.425.80
    Interest0.100.030.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.153.405.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.153.405.74
    Tax1.310.851.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.852.554.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.852.554.35
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.842.544.35
    Diluted EPS3.842.544.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.842.544.35
    Diluted EPS3.842.544.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Macpower #Macpower CNC Machines #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm