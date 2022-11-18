Macpower Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.48 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.48 crore in September 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 52.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2022 down 6.16% from Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2021.

Macpower EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.35 in September 2021.

Macpower shares closed at 357.40 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.31% returns over the last 6 months and 72.66% over the last 12 months.