Macpower Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.75 crore, up 145.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.75 crore in September 2021 up 145.46% from Rs. 21.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021 up 394.3% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2021 up 234.54% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020.

Macpower EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2020.

Macpower shares closed at 201.75 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 120.85% returns over the last 6 months and 233.20% over the last 12 months.