English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Macpower Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore, down 1.51% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macpower CNC Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore in March 2023 down 1.51% from Rs. 55.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.52% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022.

    Macpower EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2022.

    Macpower shares closed at 290.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and 31.46% over the last 12 months.

    Macpower CNC Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.3253.0154.97
    Other Operating Income----0.19
    Total Income From Operations54.3253.0155.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.8738.8943.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.77-2.42-4.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.035.555.02
    Depreciation0.900.860.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.595.415.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.164.734.87
    Other Income-0.030.020.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.134.754.96
    Interest0.040.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.094.694.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.094.694.93
    Tax1.091.191.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.003.503.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.003.503.64
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.003.503.64
    Diluted EPS3.003.503.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.003.503.64
    Diluted EPS3.003.503.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Macpower #Macpower CNC Machines #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm