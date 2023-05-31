Macpower Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore, down 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.32 crore in March 2023 down 1.51% from Rs. 55.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.52% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022.

Macpower EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2022.

Macpower shares closed at 290.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and 31.46% over the last 12 months.