Macpower Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.16 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.16 crore in March 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 49.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022 up 5.43% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022 up 32.09% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2021.

Macpower EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2021.

Macpower shares closed at 214.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 107.68% over the last 12 months.