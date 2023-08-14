Macpower Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore in June 2023 down 1.67% from Rs. 41.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 down 20.25% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2023 down 12.95% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022.

Macpower EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.54 in June 2022.