Macpower Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.15 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.15 crore in June 2022 up 19.18% from Rs. 34.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022 up 86.15% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022 up 12.4% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021.

Macpower EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in June 2021.

Macpower shares closed at 232.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.02% returns over the last 6 months and 30.20% over the last 12 months.