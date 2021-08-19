Macpower Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore, up 410.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore in June 2021 up 410.72% from Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021 up 197.26% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021 up 2373.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Macpower EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2020.

Macpower shares closed at 191.20 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.30% returns over the last 6 months and 277.87% over the last 12 months.