Macpower Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.01 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.01 crore in December 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 48.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2022 up 0.5% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2022 up 2.94% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.

Macpower EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021.

Macpower shares closed at 289.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.16% returns over the last 6 months and 41.84% over the last 12 months.