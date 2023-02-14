English
    Macpower Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.01 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Macpower CNC Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.01 crore in December 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 48.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2022 up 0.5% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2022 up 2.94% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.

    Macpower EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021.

    Macpower shares closed at 289.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.16% returns over the last 6 months and 41.84% over the last 12 months.

    Macpower CNC Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.0153.4648.01
    Other Operating Income--0.020.04
    Total Income From Operations53.0153.4848.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.8933.5133.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.423.94-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.555.134.44
    Depreciation0.860.840.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.414.964.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.735.104.66
    Other Income0.020.150.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.755.254.73
    Interest0.060.100.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.695.154.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.695.154.68
    Tax1.191.311.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.503.853.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.503.853.48
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.503.843.48
    Diluted EPS3.503.843.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.503.843.48
    Diluted EPS3.503.843.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am