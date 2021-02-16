Macpower Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.64 crore, up 150.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.64 crore in December 2020 up 150.83% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020 up 1650% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2020 up 881.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Macpower EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Macpower shares closed at 100.00 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.61% returns over the last 6 months