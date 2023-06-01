Mackinnon Mack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 220.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 220.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 1039.46% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 1040% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.