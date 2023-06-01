English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mackinnon Mack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 220.47% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 220.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 1039.46% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 1040% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.140.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.140.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.030.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.370.010.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.360.10-0.22
    Other Income0.220.010.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.140.11-0.10
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.140.11-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.140.11-0.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.140.11-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.140.11-0.10
    Equity Share Capital0.250.250.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-46.144.32-4.05
    Diluted EPS-46.144.32-4.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-46.144.32-4.05
    Diluted EPS-46.144.32-4.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mackinnon Mack #Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:22 am