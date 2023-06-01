Mackinnon Mack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 220.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 220.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 1039.46% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 1040% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
|Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.14
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.14
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.37
|0.01
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|0.10
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.01
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.11
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.11
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|0.11
|-0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.14
|0.11
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.14
|0.11
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-46.14
|4.32
|-4.05
|Diluted EPS
|-46.14
|4.32
|-4.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-46.14
|4.32
|-4.05
|Diluted EPS
|-46.14
|4.32
|-4.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited