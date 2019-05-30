Mackinnon Mack Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 65.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 65.99% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 81.23% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.