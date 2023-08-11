Mackinnon Mack Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 10.71% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 56.16% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.