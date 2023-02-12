 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mackinnon Mack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 218.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 218.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 139.72% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 140.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.04 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.04 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.31 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 -0.31 -0.27
Other Income 0.01 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 -0.30 -0.27
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 -0.30 -0.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.11 -0.30 -0.27
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 -0.30 -0.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 -0.30 -0.27
Equity Share Capital 0.25 0.25 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.32 -12.00 -10.86
Diluted EPS 4.32 -12.00 -10.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.32 -12.00 -10.86
Diluted EPS 4.32 -12.00 -10.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited