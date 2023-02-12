English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mackinnon Mack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 218.49% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 218.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 139.72% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 140.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    Mackinnon Mackenzie and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.040.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.040.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.310.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.10-0.31-0.27
    Other Income0.010.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-0.30-0.27
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.11-0.30-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.11-0.30-0.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.11-0.30-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.11-0.30-0.27
    Equity Share Capital0.250.250.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.32-12.00-10.86
    Diluted EPS4.32-12.00-10.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.32-12.00-10.86
    Diluted EPS4.32-12.00-10.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited