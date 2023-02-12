Mackinnon Mack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 218.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 218.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 139.72% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 140.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Mackinnon Mack EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.86 in December 2021.