Machino Plastic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.55 crore, up 19.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Machino Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.55 crore in September 2022 up 19.71% from Rs. 67.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 103.03% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2022 up 7.88% from Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2021.

Machino Plastic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 135.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.36% returns over the last 6 months and 19.47% over the last 12 months.

Machino Plastics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.55 88.78 67.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.55 88.78 67.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.33 52.64 36.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.55 -1.03 1.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.68 8.77 7.29
Depreciation 3.35 3.35 3.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.95 22.29 16.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.80 2.76 1.43
Other Income 0.05 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.85 2.78 1.43
Interest 1.51 1.57 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.34 1.20 -0.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.34 1.20 -0.27
Tax 0.33 0.16 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 1.04 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 1.04 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 6.14 6.14 6.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 1.69 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.34 1.69 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 1.69 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.34 1.69 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

