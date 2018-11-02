Machino Plastic Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore, up 10.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore in September 2018 up 10.36% from Rs. 74.61 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2018 up 179.74% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in September 2018 up 27.03% from Rs. 5.66 crore in September 2017.

Machino Plastic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.81 in September 2017.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 137.95 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.14% returns over the last 6 months and -45.29% over the last 12 months.