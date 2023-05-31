Machino Plastic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.69 crore, up 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.69 crore in March 2023 up 5.27% from Rs. 76.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 64.15% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2023 down 4.87% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022.

Machino Plastic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 124.95 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and 16.07% over the last 12 months.