Machino Plastic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore, up 7.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Machino Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore in March 2022 up 7.28% from Rs. 71.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 down 81.09% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2021.
Machino Plastic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in March 2021.
Machino Plastic shares closed at 112.90 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 25.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Machino Plastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.66
|73.09
|71.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.66
|73.09
|71.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.29
|44.20
|40.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.78
|-1.50
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.66
|7.87
|7.13
|Depreciation
|3.40
|3.36
|3.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.48
|18.65
|17.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.61
|0.51
|3.55
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.73
|0.56
|3.55
|Interest
|1.49
|1.55
|1.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|-0.99
|1.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|-0.99
|1.92
|Tax
|-0.26
|-0.71
|-0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.51
|-0.29
|2.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.51
|-0.29
|2.68
|Equity Share Capital
|6.14
|6.14
|6.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|-0.46
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|-0.46
|4.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|-0.46
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|-0.46
|4.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited