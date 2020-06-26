Machino Plastic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.54 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.54 crore in March 2020 down 14.84% from Rs. 68.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020 up 149.32% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2020 up 25.74% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019.

Machino Plastic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2019.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 59.95 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.74% returns over the last 6 months and -43.42% over the last 12 months.