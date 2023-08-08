English
    Machino Plastic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.54 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Machino Plastics are:Net Sales at Rs 88.54 crore in June 2023 down 0.27% from Rs. 88.78 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 25.72% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in June 2023 up 3.26% from Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2022.
    Machino Plastic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.Machino Plastic shares closed at 168.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.50% returns over the last 6 months and 55.56% over the last 12 months.
    Machino Plastics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.5480.6988.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.5480.6988.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.4848.4452.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.73-1.84-1.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.109.688.77
    Depreciation3.543.043.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.9319.7122.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.751.662.76
    Other Income0.030.180.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.791.842.78
    Interest1.541.731.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.250.111.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.250.111.20
    Tax0.47-0.070.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.770.181.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.770.181.04
    Equity Share Capital6.146.146.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.260.301.69
    Diluted EPS1.260.301.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.260.301.69
    Diluted EPS1.260.301.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

