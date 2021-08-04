Machino Plastic Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore, up 264.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore in June 2021 up 264.03% from Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021 up 69.09% from Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021 up 211.79% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2020.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 132.05 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)