Machino Plastic Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 62.68 crore, down 20.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Machino Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.68 crore in June 2019 down 20.99% from Rs. 79.34 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2019 down 829.16% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2019 down 58.74% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2018.
Machino Plastic shares closed at 78.60 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.10% returns over the last 6 months and -64.16% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:21 pm