Machino Plastic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.24 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.24 crore in December 2022 up 11.15% from Rs. 73.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 228.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2022 up 34.44% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.