 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Machino Plastic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.24 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Machino Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.24 crore in December 2022 up 11.15% from Rs. 73.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 228.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2022 up 34.44% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.

Machino Plastics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.24 80.55 73.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.24 80.55 73.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.14 49.33 44.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.19 -1.55 -1.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.76 8.68 7.87
Depreciation 3.13 3.35 3.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.26 18.95 18.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.13 1.80 0.51
Other Income 0.01 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.14 1.85 0.56
Interest 1.65 1.51 1.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.49 0.34 -0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.49 0.34 -0.99
Tax 0.12 0.33 -0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 0.01 -0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 0.01 -0.29
Equity Share Capital 6.14 6.14 6.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 0.34 -0.46
Diluted EPS 0.60 0.34 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 0.34 -0.46
Diluted EPS 0.60 0.34 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited