Machino Plastic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.24 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.24 crore in December 2022 up 11.15% from Rs. 73.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 228.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2022 up 34.44% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.

Machino Plastic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 110.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 1.01% over the last 12 months.