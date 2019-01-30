Machino Plastic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 72.45 crore, down 2.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.45 crore in December 2018 down 2.85% from Rs. 74.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 96.87% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2018 down 7.88% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2017.

Machino Plastic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2017.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 136.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.01% returns over the last 6 months and -45.72% over the last 12 months.