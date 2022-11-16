Mac Charles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore, down 33.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore in September 2022 down 33.7% from Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2022 down 96.22% from Rs. 88.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2022 down 91.75% from Rs. 91.71 crore in September 2021.

Mac Charles EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 67.53 in September 2021.

Mac Charles shares closed at 439.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2.86% over the last 12 months.