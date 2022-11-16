English
    Mac Charles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore, down 33.7% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore in September 2022 down 33.7% from Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2022 down 96.22% from Rs. 88.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2022 down 91.75% from Rs. 91.71 crore in September 2021.

    Mac Charles EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 67.53 in September 2021.

    Mac Charles shares closed at 439.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2.86% over the last 12 months.

    Mac Charles (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.240.976.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.240.976.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.370.39
    Depreciation0.480.480.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.882.0612.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-1.93-7.31
    Other Income7.4177.1198.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0975.1890.91
    Interest3.200.291.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.8974.8989.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.8974.8989.11
    Tax0.5411.450.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.3563.4488.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.3563.4488.47
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5549.9567.53
    Diluted EPS2.5549.9567.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5549.9567.53
    Diluted EPS2.5549.9567.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am