    Mac Charles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 50.68% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 50.68% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 139.07% from Rs. 18.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2023 down 64.4% from Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2022.

    Mac Charles shares closed at 424.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.90% over the last 12 months.

    Mac Charles (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.001.974.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.001.974.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.450.12
    Depreciation0.470.480.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.902.834.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.74-1.80-0.94
    Other Income9.397.6823.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.655.8822.34
    Interest15.7613.270.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.12-7.3921.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.12-7.3921.41
    Tax-0.91-4.792.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.21-2.6018.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.21-2.6018.46
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.51-1.9814.09
    Diluted EPS-5.51-1.9814.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.51-1.9814.09
    Diluted EPS-5.51-1.9814.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Mac Charles #Mac Charles (India) #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am