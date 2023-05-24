Mac Charles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 50.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 50.68% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 139.07% from Rs. 18.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2023 down 64.4% from Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2022.
Mac Charles shares closed at 424.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.90% over the last 12 months.
|Mac Charles (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|1.97
|4.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|1.97
|4.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.45
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.48
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.90
|2.83
|4.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-1.80
|-0.94
|Other Income
|9.39
|7.68
|23.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.65
|5.88
|22.34
|Interest
|15.76
|13.27
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.12
|-7.39
|21.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.12
|-7.39
|21.41
|Tax
|-0.91
|-4.79
|2.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.21
|-2.60
|18.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.21
|-2.60
|18.46
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|-1.98
|14.09
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|-1.98
|14.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|-1.98
|14.09
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|-1.98
|14.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited