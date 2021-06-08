MARKET NEWS

Mac Charles Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore in March 2021 up 16.4% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2021 up 136.29% from Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2021 up 1841.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020.

Mac Charles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2020.

Mac Charles shares closed at 382.80 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.37% returns over the last 6 months and 54.29% over the last 12 months.

Mac Charles (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5.895.845.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.895.845.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.470.510.57
Depreciation0.970.860.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.341.726.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.122.75-2.40
Other Income3.190.111.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.302.85-1.24
Interest2.572.622.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.730.23-3.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.730.23-3.90
Tax0.27--0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.460.23-4.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.250.14-1.30
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.210.37-6.10
Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.690.29-3.32
Diluted EPS1.690.29-3.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.690.29-3.32
Diluted EPS1.690.29-3.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:22 am

