Mac Charles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 74.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in March 2020 down 74.12% from Rs. 19.55 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2020 down 124.33% from Rs. 25.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 103.46% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2019.
Mac Charles shares closed at 220.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.89% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.
|Mac Charles (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.06
|5.67
|19.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.06
|5.67
|19.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.24
|4.24
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.90
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.01
|0.55
|6.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.40
|3.98
|6.00
|Other Income
|1.16
|0.13
|3.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|4.10
|9.21
|Interest
|2.66
|2.74
|2.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.90
|1.36
|6.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|30.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.90
|1.36
|36.50
|Tax
|0.90
|-0.84
|11.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.81
|2.20
|25.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.30
|-14.90
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.10
|-12.70
|25.08
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|-9.70
|19.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|-9.70
|19.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|-9.70
|19.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|-9.70
|19.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
