Mac Charles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 74.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in March 2020 down 74.12% from Rs. 19.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2020 down 124.33% from Rs. 25.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 103.46% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2019.

Mac Charles shares closed at 220.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.89% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.