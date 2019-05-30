Mac Charles Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore in March 2019 down 8.71% from Rs. 21.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.08 crore in March 2019 up 277.98% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2019 down 12.75% from Rs. 11.92 crore in March 2018.

Mac Charles EPS has increased to Rs. 19.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.06 in March 2018.

Mac Charles shares closed at 293.85 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months