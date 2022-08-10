 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mac Charles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, down 83.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in June 2022 down 83.94% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.44 crore in June 2022 up 5474.43% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.66 crore in June 2022 up 1523.61% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2021.

Mac Charles EPS has increased to Rs. 49.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Mac Charles shares closed at 471.60 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.12% returns over the last 6 months and -15.91% over the last 12 months.

Mac Charles (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.97 4.06 6.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.97 4.06 6.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.12 0.55
Depreciation 0.48 0.47 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.06 4.41 1.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.93 -0.94 2.78
Other Income 77.11 23.28 0.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.18 22.34 3.78
Interest 0.29 0.93 2.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.89 21.41 1.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.89 21.41 1.52
Tax 11.45 2.95 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.44 18.46 1.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.44 18.46 1.14
Equity Share Capital 13.10 13.10 13.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.95 14.09 0.87
Diluted EPS 49.95 14.09 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.95 14.09 0.87
Diluted EPS 49.95 14.09 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
