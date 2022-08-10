Mac Charles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, down 83.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in June 2022 down 83.94% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.44 crore in June 2022 up 5474.43% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.66 crore in June 2022 up 1523.61% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2021.

Mac Charles EPS has increased to Rs. 49.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Mac Charles shares closed at 471.60 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.12% returns over the last 6 months and -15.91% over the last 12 months.