Mac Charles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 63.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 63.89% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 down 187.58% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.
Mac Charles shares closed at 385.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.63% returns over the last 6 months and -52.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mac Charles (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.97
|4.24
|5.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.97
|4.24
|5.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.20
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.83
|3.88
|2.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|-0.32
|2.16
|Other Income
|7.68
|7.41
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.88
|7.09
|4.29
|Interest
|13.27
|3.20
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.39
|3.89
|3.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.39
|3.89
|3.33
|Tax
|-4.79
|0.54
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.60
|3.35
|2.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.60
|3.35
|2.96
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|2.55
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|2.55
|2.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|2.55
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|2.55
|2.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited