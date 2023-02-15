 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mac Charles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 63.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 63.89% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 down 187.58% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

Mac Charles (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.97 4.24 5.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.97 4.24 5.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.45 0.20 0.41
Depreciation 0.48 0.48 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.83 3.88 2.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.80 -0.32 2.16
Other Income 7.68 7.41 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.88 7.09 4.29
Interest 13.27 3.20 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.39 3.89 3.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.39 3.89 3.33
Tax -4.79 0.54 0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.60 3.35 2.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.60 3.35 2.96
Equity Share Capital 13.10 13.10 13.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.98 2.55 2.26
Diluted EPS -1.98 2.55 2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.98 2.55 2.26
Diluted EPS -1.98 2.55 2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited