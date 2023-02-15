English
    Mac Charles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 63.89% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 63.89% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 down 187.58% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

    Mac Charles shares closed at 385.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.63% returns over the last 6 months and -52.80% over the last 12 months.

    Mac Charles (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.974.245.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.974.245.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.200.41
    Depreciation0.480.480.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.833.882.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-0.322.16
    Other Income7.687.412.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.887.094.29
    Interest13.273.200.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.393.893.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.393.893.33
    Tax-4.790.540.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.603.352.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.603.352.96
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.982.552.26
    Diluted EPS-1.982.552.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.982.552.26
    Diluted EPS-1.982.552.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Mac Charles #Mac Charles (India) #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:22 pm