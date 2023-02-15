Mac Charles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 63.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 63.89% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 down 187.58% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

Mac Charles shares closed at 385.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.63% returns over the last 6 months and -52.80% over the last 12 months.